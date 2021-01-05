Allen County RTA in discussions to Increase transit area with new routes to Delphos and Bluffton

Regional transit could be coming to Bluffton and Delphos by mid-year if everything goes according to plan.
The Allen County Regional Transit Authority is starting discussions with local officials in those communities to see how routine bus routes could be beneficial to all involved. The Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission is providing data on how many people travel to and from Lima, Delphos, and Bluffton daily to work, shop, or play. They feel that public transportation could be key.
Co-Executive Director and Operations Director Brian Wildermuth explains, “We are just now starting to do is going around, we’re talking to people in the areas to kind of see what would work best for the people in their areas. We are actually working on a route right now and hope to have something within the next month or two months and then maybe rolling out as early as the beginning of June.”
Last month the RTA board took the “interim” title off co-directors Brian Wildermuth and Karen Garland’s names. They will continue to share the responsibilities of the executive director position on a permanent basis.