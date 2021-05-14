Allen Lima Leadership learns about manufacturing and work of leaders

Members of this year's Allen Lima Leadership program had one of their last few classes on Friday, focusing on manufacturing in Allen County.
The class began their day with a presentation from General Dynamics, then headed to the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center (JSMC) for a tour. The rest of their day included continuing the three Impact Projects they have been working on since September. They then heard from ALL alumnus David Gratz on the "Work of Leaders" and steps to take for personal leadership growth.
"Really what we want to have is emerging leaders become great leaders, and that's what we want to produce," explains Matt Childers, the ALL Executive Director. "And we're able to give them leadership skills, we're able to give them community skills that showcase what our community is doing. In addition to that, we want them to serve our community to give back and that's what the Impact Project is about."
Over the next month, the groups will finish their Impact Projects to then be presented to community stakeholders for judging.