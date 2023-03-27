LIMA, OH (WLIO)- At Monday night's meeting, Lima City Council moves forward with Mayor Sharetta Smith's "Better Together" housing plans as discussed from her State of the City address.
Several key ordinances were passed Monday night that would allow Mayor Sharetta Smith to move forward with her plan. First, Council passed legislation that would create a voluntary demolition program to reduce blight from neighborhoods and demolish certain structures. Council also passed legislation to allocate funding for home repair programs and to increase income eligibility for these programs. With Council approving these pieces of legislation, Mayor Smith moves closer to her goal of providing more housing for the growth of Lima.
"We know from our top employers when they are recruiting that one of the things that individuals look at when considering to move to Lima is the quality of the housing stock. In addition to that, it's a quality of life issue. By the year 2030, we need roughly 1,137 new housing units, and that is rehab and in-field development. Housing is an issue that affects all of us, and so, we're going to continue to do what we can to improve housing in the community," says Mayor Sharetta Smith, City of Lima.
Also at Monday night's council meeting, councilors recognized Hofeller, Hiatt and Clark for their 125 years service to the City of Lima.