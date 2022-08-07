An Auglaize County Grand Champion Steer sold for $225,000 at State Fair

Columbus, OH (WLIO) - An Auglaize County teen has a record-breaking day at the Ohio State Fair. Ryleigh Egbert sold her Grand Champion Market Steer to S & S Volvo of Lima for $225,000. The Reserve Champion Market Steer shown by Delaney Jones from Allen County went for $100,00.  Nick Adams from Mercer County got $66,000 for the Grand Champion Market Barrow. Elizabeth Shatto from Shelby County sold her Grand Champion Market Lamb for $47,000. Braxton Method from Auglaize County sold his Grand Champion Market Goat for $27,000. 11 records were broken during the sale and the total sale was 676 thousand 500 dollars. Over half a million dollars of that amount will be donated to the sale to the youth reserve program to support scholarships and other 4-H and FFA activities.

Media release from Ohio State Fair

