Apollo Construction students work on community service projects at Camp Robin Rogers

Construction students at Apollo Career Center also learned about opportunities open to them by getting hands-on experience at Camp Robin Rogers.
For the last few weeks, Construction Equipment Technology students at Apollo Career Center have been working on community service projects at Camp Robin Rogers (1090 Conant Road, Spencerville, OH). Projects include paving a new sidewalk to the All Ability Playground, and a ramp into the building. Tiles, culverts, and drainage pipes for water displacement have also been installed throughout the camp.
One student says he counts down the minutes in the classroom until he can get back to work out in the park.
“Many high school students don’t get this hands-on activities and such," says Ivan Telljohann, a Senior in Apollo's CET program. "Being able to put in hours and actually get the feel for what we’ll be doing after we get out of high school. It really means a lot and we learn so much from it.”
The remainder of the projects are expected to take about another two weeks.