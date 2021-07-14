Armstrong museum launches Apollo 11 exhibit

From an American flag to a piece of the Wright brothers’ first airplane, several special items are now on display in an exhibit at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum.
Called Apollo 11: to the Moon and Back, people who visit the museum can now see items that are related to the Apollo 11 flight.
Those with the museum hope that this will educate people on parts of the moon landing that they may not have known, as Wapakoneta celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 flight.
"They talk about planting the flag on the moon and taking that first step, but there was a lot that was going on behind the scenes and during the course of the mission that a lot of people just don’t talk about," said Logan Rex, communications director for the museum. "We’re trying to enlighten and tell those kinds of stories."
On loan to the museum is a new item - Armstrong’s biological isolation garment that he had to wear to avoid spreading any potential germs from the moon. People can also see a piece of the foil removed from the module after splashdown, and that relates to a group of men that will also be part of the moon fest activities.
"During this anniversary, we'll actually have all four Apollo 11 frogmen that were part of the recovery for Apollo 11 here for the first time in 50 years," said Rex. "This is the first time that they have been reunited since their mission in July 1969, and one of the frogmen actually donated one of the foil pieces that we have on display."
For a full list of activities going on at the museum, you can visit armstrongmuseum.org.