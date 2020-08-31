Armstrong Museum rated a top attraction in the country by Trip Advisor

While in town, Congressman Jim Jordan made a stop at the now nationally renowned Armstrong Air and Space Museum.
Jordan says it's a nice place to visit when he's back in Wapakoneta.
The executive director showed him around to the latest additions in the museum like the STEM Inspiration Center, the education and future distance learning programs, and the National Aviation Heritage area.
The museum was recently awarded the Travelers' Choice Award for 2020 by Trip Advisor. It's ranked in the top 10 percent of attractions in the country.
"1903 Kitty Hawk, North Carolina," said Jordan, a Republican representing Ohio's 4th Congressional District. "Two Ohioans fly this thing they call an airplane, goes about 100 ft. Gets about 4 foot off the ground. Travels like 100, 101 ft., 102 ft. whatever it was. 66 years later another Ohioan steps on the moon. It is an amazing country. This country, did that. That's special."
The museum was also inducted into Trip Advisor's hall of fame and rated Certified Excellent meaning five years of consistently high reviews by visitors.
"That really shows that people, they enjoy when they visit," said Dante Centuori, executive director of the museum. "They're commenting on it they're telling other people. For several years, not just one year. It's not just the bump we got for the 50th anniversary last year. It shows that we've been doing quality experiences here before that."
Centuori says he has noticed more visitors from across the state and country since they reopened after Stay-at-Home orders were lifted.