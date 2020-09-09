Bath Boy Scout chooses rail depot as Eagle Scout project

It’s a local historical stop in Lima and it's now had a facelift thanks to an Eagle Scout Project.
Bath Sophomore Kris Shields has been working on some renovations at the Lincoln Park Rail Depot as his Eagle Scout Project for Bath Troop number 82. He headed up a project to paint two rooms in the depot making sure all needed materials and volunteers were in place to complete the project in 4 days. Shields says it was hard work but well worth the effort.
Boy Scout Kris Shields explains, “I feel really good about it. Knowing that I helped make it so much, that much closer to being available for the public to come and look at it. It is actually really a great thing.”
The depot was moved to Lincoln Park in 1964 and is now part of the John H. Keller Memorial Lincoln Park Railway Exhibit.