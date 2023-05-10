Bicycle and Pedestrian Count is underway in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Approximately 80% of people are nervous about riding their bicycles on the road. A group of local volunteers is making sure they won't have to feel that way.
Twice a year, Activate Allen County does a Bicycle and Pedestrian Count to get a snapshot of what is happening throughout the county to justify infrastructure spending, track the usage of local bike trails, and learn what new safety measures need to be put in place. Since May 8th, volunteers have been collecting data from several areas around the community to ensure safe and accessible bike routes for the citizens of Allen County.
"We are working diligently to look at those connector routes to Bluffton, to Lima, from Lima, and you know, quite frankly, all the way to Cincinnati and Greene County. We have some great systems throughout Ohio, and with some state bikeways that are coming forward, we're going to be actually in the crosshairs of an east/west and a north/south bikeway that'll hit throughout our county. So, we're hoping to really connect some of those rural communities," stated Josh Unterbrink, chairman of the Bike and Pedestrian Task Force.
The Allen County Bike and Pedestrian Task Force will be hosting a Bike Rodeo this Saturday at the 700 block of Brice Avenue in Lima starting at noon.