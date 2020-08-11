Breastfeeding while in quarantine for COVID-19

While social distancing and isolation is encouraged if one is exposed to the coronavirus, what about breastfeeding mothers?
Although COVID-19 is a new virus, research so far has shown that it is unlikely to be spread through breast milk. Another option for breastfeeding mothers is to pump the milk and have another caregiver feed the baby instead.
For either route, a director at Allen County Public Health recommends isolating mothers continue normal precautions if they are confirmed or suspected to have the virus.
“The bottom line is, you want to eliminate the risk of that droplet transmission, so you want to put barriers up like a mask if you can and just make sure everything is as sanitary as you can," Tami Gough, Director of Prevention and Health Promotion Services at Allen County Public Health explains.
She also recommends contacting your physician and pediatrician for further guidelines.