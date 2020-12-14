BrightView opens new addiction treatment center in Lima

An addiction treatment facility with locations across Ohio and Kentucky opened their brand-new center in Lima on Monday.
BrightView was founded in 2015 to help those struggling with substance abuse. Now, their 25th location at 1505 N. Cole Street in Lima is in operation.
Besides actively working on addiction recovery, BrightView improves statistics of crime and hospitalization in their communities through educating patients.
They also support clients in need of insurance coverage, housing, transportation, or employment.
The Operations Director at the Lima location, Matt Burklo, says they incorporate more than just pharmaceutical treatment to assist individuals in long-lasting recovery.
"We feel that addiction recovery is possible when we treat patients like people and addiction like a disease," explains Burklo. "Because not only do we use medication to help stabilize the brain, but we also use counseling, group therapy, and peer support to help people through the emotional and social aspects of recovery.”
BrightView in Lima is open from 8am - 5pm, Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are welcome until 3pm. Appointments can be scheduled by contacting their 24-hour call center at 833-510-4357 or on their website brightviewhealth.com. BrightView accepts most insurance plans, including Medicaid.