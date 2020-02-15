Car crashes into house on West State Road

A house on West State Road in Elida is now damaged after a driver crashed into it Saturday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima post was dispatched to a house on west state road just before 3 p.m.
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the woman driving the SUV was traveling westbound on West State Road. She then slid off the side of the road, hit a telephone box and the front of the house. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. The female driver was not injured but will be cited for the accident.