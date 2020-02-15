Car crashes into house on West State Road

A house on West State Road in Elida is now damaged after a driver crashed into it Saturday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima post was dispatched to a house on west state road just before 3 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the woman driving the SUV was traveling westbound on West State Road. She then slid off the side of the road, hit a telephone box and the front of the house. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. The female driver was not injured but will be cited for the accident.

 

Multimedia Video Journalist

Camri Nelson is a Multimedia Journalist at Your Hometown Stations. She is a graduate of The University of Cincinnati and has earned a B.A in Journalism.