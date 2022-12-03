Children's Hometown Holiday makes memories for kids around Wapakoneta

Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - Santa Claus was the grand finale of the Children’s Hometown Holiday parade that also brought nearly 75 different characters to the downtown area, like the Pillsbury Dough Boy and Baby Shark, along with musicians, pageant royalty, and dancers. After the parade, kids could get a present from Santa, go ice skating or for a pony ride, and try their luck at bumper cars and everything was free. Organizers were expecting around 3,000 people at the event. Elaine Poppe started the Children's Hometown Holiday because she wanted to make sure that all kids had a great holiday memory and every year she hears from parents who want to give their own kids that same experience.
“One showed up this morning from West Virginia, used to live here. He is back with his family, and he said he just wanted them to see what Christmas is like in his hometown,” says Poppe. “I am very, very proud so many people come to help too. There are over 400 volunteers that put this on. It’s heartwarming to know that they want to support their community this way and be part of this event.”
The Children's Hometown Holiday celebrated its 16th year and will wrap up on Sunday with a Breakfast with Santa at the Wapakoneta Knights of Columbus Hall from 8 am to noon.
