Community gathers to send off the Ottawa Glandorf Titans in style

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - Tomorrow the Ottawa-Glandorf boys basketball team will play in the state final four in Dayton and the community gathered to send off the Titans in style.
Parents and fans gathered outside of Robert J. Hermiller Gymnasium as the team bus departed for the University of Dayton. This West Ohio power is heading to the Final Four for the third consecutive year, and community residents are excited.
"When March rolls around you know there's going to be excitement when it comes to basketball. You know, Ottawa-Glandorf, the teams that they put on the floor each and every year we've come to expect this. They are winners they expect nothing but a state championship every time a basketball season starts," stated Tom Liebrecht, Titans basketball fan.
Whether it's from today's dinner to the spirit shop, the whole OG community is behind their Titans on the hardwood.
"It's been very exciting. Very exciting to see the support of everybody coming in, it's overwhelming, you can't help but catch the fever. It's really cool. You got from the younger kids to the adults coming in asking if we're going to the games. The excitement of conversations going around it's just phenomenal," said Alaina Diller and Shelly Young, Phantasm Designs.
The Titans will take on Columbus Africentric Saturday morning, tip-off is set for 10:45 a.m. at the University of Dayton arena.