COVID-19 changes celebration, but not the focus of Memorial Day

"Most Memorial Day activities across America have been canceled, postponed, or abbreviated, such as we are doing here."
At the beginning of the year, no one could have predicted that Memorial Day 2020 would look like this: Sunny sky, hot day, face masks, and social distancing.
In Lima, the Memorial Day Parade and service at the VFW were canceled. But Mayor David Berger agreed to allow the Marine Corp. League to hold a small ceremony outside the civic center.
We’re in the midst of a pandemic which is limiting crowd sizes. But the focus Monday wasn’t going to be on the coronavirus.
"That’s all we’re going to talk about today," said Steve Montgomery of Lima's Marine Corp. League. "We’re not going to mention no pandemic today. We’re here to celebrate veterans and that’s all we’re going to do."
No publicity was done for the event to keep it small, keep it intimate, and avoid congregating. To Montgomery, it’s still Memorial Day. A time to remember those that served in the military, those that dedicated their lives to the United States.
"Doing this stuff by video, I wasn’t comfortable with that," Montgomery said. "I guess at 74 years old I guess I’m just a little old fashioned."
"These men and women who answered 'freedom’s' call were remarkable people. They train as a team, sometimes fight like a family. But they have each other’s back no matter how dire the straights. So lets be sure we have their backs."
Veterans from all branches of military were at the ceremony. Mayor Berger gave a proclamation for Memorial Day 2020.