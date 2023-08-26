Democrat Steve Thomas announces run for Ohio's 4th District congressional seat

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Democrat announced at the Allen County Fair that he is throwing his hat in the ring to compete for Jim Jordan's congressional seat.
Steve Thomas kicked off his campaign on Saturday, running for the Democratic nomination to serve Ohio's 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
To Thomas, a national politician needs to be focused on creating and sponsoring bills that benefit and bring money to the state that elected them. His campaign is all about issues specific to his constituents rather than hotly debated national topics.
"What I want to make sure we do is focus on the district and kitchen table-type issues of the district. Not national politics that don't mean anything to us. What we need to do is promote the citizens that live in the 4th district that's what I intend to do," Thomas said.
Some of the issues most important to Steve Thomas are public education, infrastructure, and economic development, like a bill that would support Ohio's farmers.
"Jim Jordan has not come out in favor of the farm bill. I don't know whether he's going to give them his support or not, but they need our support. It is a big part of our community and that would be one of the first things that I would tackle. One of the things they've brought up to me is that they've had a number of countries put embargoes on things like soybeans. For example, down in Mexico," Thomas continued.
The Democratic primary for Ohio's 4th district congressional seat will be held on March 19th, 2024.