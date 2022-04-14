Democratic gubernatorial candidate visits Lima to connect with voters before primary

A candidate for Ohio governor visited Lima to connect with voters.
Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley appeared at Western Sizzlin for the Allen County Women's Luncheon. Whaley discussed what her campaign represents, focusing on helping the working class.
"On my ticket, we want folks' pay to go up, their bills to go down, and their state government to actually work for them," said Nan Whaley. "That means making sure that one good job is enough no matter what community you live in across the state. Making sure we invest in future technologies and opportunities, but also getting bills down, like prescription drug costs."
Whaley also says that she has learned from talking with other Ohioans that there is a larger need to help the working class.
Whaley continued, "What I see across the state, and I've been to all 88 counties, is that we have fallen further and further behind, and it doesn't have to be this way. We just need real leadership at the statehouse that actually cares about the concerns of our communities and our families. I am the only non-millionaire in this race and I am the only candidate from the working class, and it is time we have somebody from the working class fighting for the working class."
If elected, Whaley would be the first woman elected governor of Ohio.
