Democratic race may stay close up to the National Convention

After the first primary and caucus, political science professor Rob Alexander reflects on how the Democratic field is shaping up.
Alexander of Ohio Northern University said Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg have done well early. He said he finds it interesting that Elizabeth Warren hasn't gained any steam, Joe Biden finished fourth and fifth in those polls and Amy Klobuchar has done better than expected. The next big tests are the Nevada Caucus and South Carolina Primary, which Alexander said are big tests, specifically for Biden and Warren. What's keeping things interesting is the proportional representation the party is using.
"You're not likely to see a lot of distance between winners and losers," Alexander said. "And you already haven't seen much distance between winners and losers which actually incentivizes them to stay in the race, so. Until Super Tuesday happens, probably won't see too many more drop out among that top field and that's when (Michael) Bloomberg comes into play."
Alexander added he wouldn't be surprised if no candidate had a majority of delegates heading into the convention.