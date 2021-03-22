Governor Mike DeWine will veto the bill that would give the Ohio General Assembly the ability to rescind health orders that the governor’s office has issued.
DeWine sent lawmakers a letter, explaining his veto of the Senate Bill 22, which would have limited how long states of emergencies would last, allow lawmakers to vote to end statewide health orders, and if those orders get extended past 90 days or not. Both the Ohio Senate and House say they have the votes to overturn DeWine, Senate President Matt Huffman tells the Columbus Dispatch that he could call for that vote in their next session, which is scheduled for Wednesday. Lawmakers introduced the bill to give them more say in the process, not limit the power of the governor. DeWine still hopes for a compromise on the issue.
“I understand there are members of the General Assembly who don’t agree with a lot of things that we did during this pandemic. This bill goes so far beyond that,” says DeWine. “They have taken it out from that dispute out to decimate public health ability to protect the people of the state of Ohio.”
On March 29th, Ohio will be opening vaccine eligibility to those who are 16 years old and older, but DeWine said today if providers can not fill their scheduled appointments between now and then with people who are currently eligible, they can take appointments from anyone 16 years old and older to not waste any vaccine doses.
Media Release from Gov. Mike DeWine – 3/22/2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine provided the following updates on Ohio's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VACCINATION APPOINTMENT BOOKING
While most of Ohio's current vaccine providers are quickly filling all vaccination appointments, some locations are seeing less demand for the vaccine. In response, Governor DeWine announced that local health departments and hospitals that are having a hard time filling appointments with individuals who are currently eligible for the vaccine may book appointments with anyone 16 years old and older.
Currently, anyone age 40 or older is eligible to receive the vaccine. Eligibility will drop to any Ohioan age 16 and up beginning on March 29.
CLEVELAND MASS VACCINATION UPDATE
As of today, more than 30,000 people have been vaccinated at the state-federal mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center. Appointments can be scheduled by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. or by calling 1-833-427-5634 (1-833-4-ASK-ODH).
NURSING HOME/ASSISTED LIVING VISITATION
The Ohio Department of Health will issue an updated order related to assisted living facilities and nursing homes. The general visitation requirements will remain the same, including the requirement that visitors schedule appointments in advance, are screened at the door, and wear masks. Changes to the order include:
- Ohio is requiring that visitation be permitted whenever safety protocols can be met. Previously, visitation was permitted, not required;
- Vaccinated residents may have physical touch with their visitor while wearing a mask. Previously, touch was discouraged;
- Visits may occur in a resident’s private room, as opposed to the previous requirement of a separate visitation area;
- 30 minutes should serve as the minimum amount of time for a visit. Previously, 30 minutes was the maximum time to visit.
The order will also expand the circumstances in which compassionate care visits should be granted.
In addition, the order will update nursing home and assisted living testing requirements to require the facilities to test vaccinated staff once per week and unvaccinated staff twice per week. The previous order made no distinction between vaccinated or unvaccinated staff.
"We must continue regularly testing for the virus," said Governor DeWine. "It’s just good science, and it will help us identify cases early and prevent the spread. Further, if COVID is controlled, that means less disruption to visitation."
Certain circumstances, such as a facility outbreak, may necessitate that visitation be restricted on a case-by-case basis. Nursing homes must also continue following federal regulations from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
