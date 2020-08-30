Door-to-door voter registry campaign kicks-off in Lima

The presidential election is just months away and the Steering Committee of Racial Injustice and Reform in Lima is setting out to make sure everyone has a voice in November.
Dozens of people met up at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Lima on Sunday, where the park was coined the "Checkpoint for Change." The Steering Committee of Racial Injustice and Reform organized their first door-to-door voter registration campaign.
People set out from the park to knock on every door in the 5th and 6th ward of Lima to make sure people were registered and had an absentee ballot if needed.
Maxine Dillard, a volunteer with the Steering Committee says, “We’re just going to have a good time encouraging people, trying to lift their spirits and let them know how important they are. Their vote counts.”
Chairman of the committee Dr. Willie Heggins spearheads the group that has been focused on voter registration for every eligible citizen.
“If you want your voice to be hear, you have to be a part of the political process and to be a part of the political process you have to be registered to vote so they kind of work hand-in-hand," says Heggins. "We’re getting people to be registered to vote so that they can be in a position to be able to practice their democratic principles.”
The next door-to-door registration event is scheduled for Saturday September 12th. If you would like to volunteer or have any questions about the campaign, you can email everyvotecountslima@gmail.com.