Downtown Lima Inc. holds final First Friday for 2021 Celebrating the Arts

Lima’s Town Square full of activity today at the August edition of “First Friday”.
It was a celebration of the arts as dozens of people were entertained by singers, dancers and more. It was also a chance for these aspiring artists to showcase their talents in front of a live audience. Many of their performances over the past year had been canceled due to COVID. But today was a day to shine.
Senior Paige Bartels from Lyn’s Dance Academy describes her experience today, “Very Freeing. I’m someone who loves to perform a lot. So, having COVID happened and it really put a downer on everything. Then being able to perform for all these people is amazing.”
Lyn’s Dance Academy senior dancer Margaret Hoch adds, “It is amazing. Just doing the solo I was doing; it was like really fun to perform it again since I am doing a completely different one this year.”
Today was the last First Friday for the summer. It will return next year in June with more exciting activities and performers to entertain you.