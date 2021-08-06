Downtown Lima Inc. holds final First Friday for 2021 Celebrating the Arts

Lima’s Town Square full of activity today at the August edition of “First Friday”.

Downtown Lima Inc. holds final First Friday for 2021 Celebrating the Arts

It was a celebration of the arts as dozens of people were entertained by singers, dancers and more. It was also a chance for these aspiring artists to showcase their talents in front of a live audience. Many of their performances over the past year had been canceled due to COVID. But today was a day to shine.

Downtown Lima Inc. holds final First Friday for 2021 Celebrating the Arts

Senior Paige Bartels from Lyn’s Dance Academy describes her experience today, “Very Freeing. I’m someone who loves to perform a lot. So, having COVID happened and it really put a downer on everything. Then being able to perform for all these people is amazing.”

Lyn’s Dance Academy senior dancer Margaret Hoch adds, “It is amazing. Just doing the solo I was doing; it was like really fun to perform it again since I am doing a completely different one this year.”

Today was the last First Friday for the summer. It will return next year in June with more exciting activities and performers to entertain you.

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.