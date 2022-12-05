Equestrian Therapy Program celebrating 40 years, putting together new programs

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Rotary Club getting an update on the work that is going on at Fasset Farm.

The executive director of the Equestrian Therapy Program spoke on the services that they provide for their students with disabilities, and they've been putting together new programs that they will be offering at the farm in the near future.

