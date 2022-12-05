Equestrian Therapy Program celebrating 40 years, putting together new programs

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Rotary Club getting an update on the work that is going on at Fasset Farm.
The executive director of the Equestrian Therapy Program spoke on the services that they provide for their students with disabilities, and they've been putting together new programs that they will be offering at the farm in the near future.
"One is called Horsepowered Reading - Leading to Literacy, where we use the horses to help teach literacy to children; we have a math program and we’re also doing a program to help with childhood trauma," said Michele Andrews-Sabol, executive director for the Equestrian Therapy Program.
This year also marks the Equestrian Therapy Program's 40th year in operation, and they're running a 40 Dollars for 40 Years campaign to help with operational and rider costs at the farm.
"Our costs have gone up - hay has gone up, our grain has gone up, so what we are trying to do is to keep the cost down for our riders, that’s our primary plan," said Andrews-Sabol. "A lot of the money goes towards riderships, where riders can keep writing, and of course, towards the care of our animals."
You can find out more about the donation by visiting the Equestrian Therapy Program's website.
