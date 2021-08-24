Fran DeWine visits Mazza Museum

The First Lady of the state of Ohio was in our area on Tuesday, promoting children's literacy.
Fran DeWine was given a closer look at the original artwork that is on display at the Mazza Museum on the University of Findlay's campus. She says that she's a big supporter of child literacy, as is her husband with his imagination library program, and that having different methods of encouraging kids to start reading is equally as important.
"Reading is so important, and if there are things that can help the family do it together, even if it’s just being able to see the pictures and know all about this, I think all of this really helps literacy and helps families read together and learn together," said DeWine.
Mrs. DeWine was also given a tour of the new STEAM lab at the Mazza Museum.