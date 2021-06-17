The state of emergency that Ohio has been in effect for more than a year is being lifted.
Governor Mike DeWine announced as of Friday, June 18th, the state of emergency is over but says that doesn't mean COVID-19 is gone. He urges all Ohioans to follow CDC guidelines to help prevent the illness and to get vaccinated if they haven't done so yet.
With Thursday's announcement, the state regulations regarding visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities are also lifted beginning June 18th. You will no longer need to schedule visits. It will no longer be a state requirement nor will be a state requirement that you can only have two visitors at a time. Ohio nursing homes are expected to continue to follow federal guidance from the center for Medicare and Medicaid services. Both nursing homes and assisted living facilities will be expected to follow CDC guidance. A testing requirement still remains for staff members who are unvaccinated, and they will need to continue to be tested twice per week.