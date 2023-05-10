Hearing loss relief organization with local members partners with famous YouTuber MrBeast

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - One of the most YouTube personalities in the world partnered with an organization to improve the hearing of 1,000 people.
The owner of Auglaize Audiology has been on countless trips with "Hearing the Call," a group that travels all over the world to provide hearing aids and hearing medical care to individuals in need.
MrBeast, a YouTube creator with over 150 million followers, raised $3 million for "Hearing the Call" and assisted them with their most recent trip. MrBeast is well-known for documenting his incredible acts of philanthropy on his channel, and with his support, "Hearing the Call" was able to give the gift of hearing to a significantly larger number of people.
"Trip after trip, we will see what we call 'hearing smiles'. Those patients, when we put hearing aids on them, we turn them on, and all of a sudden, you get this big grin as you say hello to them, in their native language. There was one thousand people fit, and typically that's what we would do maybe in a year's time. But we were able to do that in about six weeks," explained Vanessa Lee, the owner of Auglaize Audiology, who goes on frequent trips with "Hearing the Call."
The organization also helps developing communities establish their own healthcare systems so they can provide medical support to people with hearing loss on their own one day.
If you would like to see the video MrBeast made about his work helping people with hearing loss, you can watch it here.