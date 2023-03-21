Press Release from iHeartRadio: Lima, OH - iHeart Media’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 18, has been rescheduled for April 8 at 11:00am at Spartan Stadium. Last week’s hunt was cancelled due to snow. Doors will open on April 8 at 10:00am. The hunt is for children ages 12 and under, but older Siblings are welcome to attend.
There will be 20,000 candy and prize filled eggs for children to find, with the grand prize being a trip to Disney World. There will be free bags for the first 1,000 children, courtesy of Nutrien and Allen County 4-H. Children should bring their own bags or baskets in case they need them. Children will be divided into three age categories for the hunt: 5 and under, 6-9 and 10-12.
iHeart Media’s annual Easter Egg Hunt is a free event, sponsored by Nutrien. Everyone is welcome to attend.