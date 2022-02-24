Information sessions held to address shortage of mental health and recovery experts in local counties

"It isn't from the lack of pay, it isn't from the lack of try, it is simply that we do not have enough people who are qualified educationally and professionally to be able to come into the field and serve what is in their heart's desire is to do," said Tammie Colon, Chief Executive Officer at the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties.
The sessions hope to deliver enough information to potential students on how they can enter the field.
"It's really to stir and to understand that there are opportunities out there," said Colon. "So making sure that students go to the University that sets them on an affordable path so that when they graduate that they don't have loans."
Colleges from the area were also on hand to inform potential students on what they can learn in their respective field, from maintaining relationships and establishing connections.
"In the end when they get out into the field and into the profession, they say that really helped them," said Carmen Cupples, Program and Field Placement Coordinator at Ohio State University of Lima Campus. "That's what our profession is. If you can't connect me talk with me, how do I find out what your need is, and then help you to those resources and that help that you need."
