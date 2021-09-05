Jace Mullen achieves Eagle Scout status

A ceremony was held in Cridersville on Sunday to celebrate the hard work of a new Eagle Scout.
Jace Mullen was the man of the hour as he has completed everything necessary to be named an Eagle Scout. This is the highest honor in Boy Scouts, and it’s a rank that you carry for life. Only around 8 percent of Boy Scouts become an Eagle Scout.
For the required service project to reach Eagle Scout status, Mullen chose to re-do the landscaping for the Cridersville Church of the Nazarene.
Mullen says, “It meant a lot because I’ve been going here since I was little and I know a lot of people have struggled with the landscaping. I felt horrible whenever it rained because the landscaping would be ruined by the rain, so I decided to change that and make it a whole lot easier for the church. Plus, it makes the church look 10x better than it used to.”
Mullen was joined by his family, friends, and Boy Scout troop to celebrate this accomplishment.