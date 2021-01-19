Jeffrey Blanford changes plea to tax evasion and is sentenced

A Lima businessman changed his plea in a federal court and was sentenced Tuesday morning in Toledo.
Jeffrey Blanford entered a guilty plea to tax evasion to one count of a three-count indictment against him dating back to September of 2019. The indictment stated from 2013 to 2015 he underestimated his income when filing taxes. Tuesday he was convicted on one count while 2 counts were dropped. His sentence is 6-months in custody, 2-years supervised release, and to pay restitution of nearly 1-million dollars. Blanford is a local dentist and owned the Hollander on Main.