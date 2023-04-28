Kenyatta Washington arraigned on murder charge in Lima Municipal Court

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man faces the judge for the first time on charges from a double homicide last weekend.

26-year-old Kenyatta Washington had a video arraignment on the charge of murder in Lima Municipal Court Friday afternoon. The judge set his bond at two million dollars.

According to Lima detectives, 28-year-old Romelo Blackman and 18-year-old John Dyes were found dead from gunshot wounds Saturday night at 438 West McKibben Street. Washington fled the area following the shooting and was arrested Monday night in Louisiana. He is scheduled to be back in court on Thursday for his preliminary hearing.

