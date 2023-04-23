Two shootings in Lima leave two dead and one injured

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings Saturday night that left two dead and one injured.
Just after 11 pm, police responded to a report of a shooting at 438 W. McKibben Street. When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Romelo Blackman and 18-year-old John Dyes, both of Lima, dead from gunshot wounds.
Less than 20 minutes earlier, at about 10:50 pm Saturday night, police had also responded to reports of a shooting at 658 S. Roberts Avenue. At the apartment complex, they found 21-year-old Shondale Mayo Jr., who was then transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Both cases are still under investigation. If you have any information about either shooting, call the Lima Police Department at (419) 227-4444 or Crime Stoppers at (419) 229-7867.