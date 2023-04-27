Suspect in Saturday's double homicide is being extradited back to Lima before the week ends

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A man arrested in connection to Saturday's double homicide will be returning to Lima before the end of the week.
The Lima Police Department confirmed that 26-year-old Kenyatta Washington will be extradited from where he was arrested in Louisiana back to Allen County to face charges. Washington was arrested on April 24th in Louisiana. According to Lima detectives, 28-year-old Romelo Blackman and 18-year-old John Dyes were found dead from gunshot wounds on April 22nd at 438 West McKibben Street.