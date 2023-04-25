Suspect in Saturday's double homicide apprehended in Louisiana

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A suspect in Saturday's double homicide has been arrested in Louisiana.
26-year-old Kenyatta Washington was arrested on a warrant late Monday night by law enforcement in Louisiana. He has been charged with murder and will have to be extradited to face the charges in Allen County.
According to Lima detectives, 28-year-old Romelo Blackman and 18-year-old John Dyes were found dead from gunshot wounds Saturday night at 438 West McKibben Street. No word when Washington will be sent back to our area for arraignment.