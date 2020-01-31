The Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to provide leadership and business building initiatives in the region and sometimes they need a little help.
In comes the “Chamber Ambassador” program. This is where members of the chamber are asked to be liaisons between the chamber and the community. They attend ribbon cuttings, work on chamber campaigns and partner with local businesses. Each year an “Ambassador of the Year” award is given and this year’s recipient is Jason May from First Federal Bank.
He says being an ambassador has put him out into the community which he has enjoyed. “It’s a huge honor to be chosen for the “Ambassador of the Year”. I have always tried to be more of a community advocate but being part of the Chamber has really been able to get me out in the public a little bit more. I’ve been able to build a lot of relationships, a lot of friendships in the past and it’s just an honor to be part of the Ambassador group as a whole.”
The Chamber also recognized 33 businesses with their “Circle of Influence” Award.