Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce announce Small Business Award Finalists

The finalists for the Small Business of the Year awards were announced Monday morning. There are six categories that cover non-profits, woman-owned, small, and emerging businesses along with young leaders and the Athena Award. Chamber officials say it’s important to acknowledge what they do for the region.
Nicole Scott, Vice President of the Chamber explains, “We do this during National Small Business Week because it is important for us to highlight our businesses and their achievements and present these awards to them every year because small businesses are the economic engines of our community and it’s important that we support them in as many ways that we can.”
Finalists for small business of the year are the meeting place on Market, Sullivan Insurance Agency, Inc, and the Flower Loft. (Sponsored by Citizens National Bank)
Emerging Business finalists are Rustgaze Records LLC, and Vibe Coffeehouse & Café. (Sponsored by State Bank)
The finalists for woman-owned business are Precision Falls Hair Care, The Meeting Place on Market, and Tomorrow’s Technology Today. (Sponsored by Huntington National Bank)
Non-Profit of the year finalists include Crossroads Crisis Center Inc., Cornerstone of Hope Lima, and the West Ohio Food Bank. (Sponsored by Tom Ahl Family of Dealerships)
Finalists for the Young Leader of the year are Emily Turner, Reghan Winkler, and Laura Mitchel. (Sponsored by Mercy Health)
And finally, the finalists for the Athena Award are Keith Horner, Jessika Phillips, and Sally Windle. (Sponsored by Lima Chevrolet Cadillac)
The winners will be announced at the Awards Gala on May 3rd at the UNOH Events Center.
