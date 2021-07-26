Lima City Council approves CDBG and HOME funding allocations

Lima City Council held a public hearing as well as voted on HOME and CDBG funding Monday evening.
Lima City Council held a third public hearing where people from the community were able to ask questions about the proposed 2021-2022 CDBG and HOME funding allocations. Following the hearing, councilors voted to approve the plan and to send it to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. There was around $4 million requested in CDBG and HOME funding from organizations and programs, but only around $1.4 million to allocate, which meant that not everyone was able to get the entire amount that they may have wanted.
Susan Crotty, Department of Community Development Director said, “We do try to give each as much as we possibly can, and the organizations that we have funded we track their success, and we you know try to make sure they are able to have a sustainable plan going forward.”
Council also passed ordinances to approve tax abatements on the properties of John Heaphy at 113 and 115 Spring Street, and 147 South Main Street for 12 years at 75% on improvements of the buildings. They also passed an ordinance to give a 75% tax abatement for 12 years to CDC Real Estate Holding for the property of 219 South Central Avenue on the improvements on the building.