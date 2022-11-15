LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local school is raising funds to build a wall to honor veteran alumni.
A Veterans Honor Wall is being planned for construction in front of Lima Senior. Veterans who served in active duty and graduated from the Lima City School District who apply will have their names engraved on both sides of the wall. So far, 130 names have been collected, and the finished project will have room for around sixteen hundred names. The project is not only going to be fully funded by donations but also contracted out to a veteran who graduated from Lima City Schools. He appreciates the recognition this wall will bring to Lima veterans.
"It's a great, great honor for the community to recognize these veterans that have sacrificed so much, myself being one of them. Knowing that some of these sacrifices are pretty great in their lives," said Robert Johns, Army veteran and project manager.
Some students have already nominated relatives to be included, and are proud to share the impact their family had on our country.
"The wall is very important also because I have a family member who served in the US Navy for 10 years. She did retire but she was in active duty, she was very significant when she retired they did honor her," commented Ariana Custer, junior at Lima Senior High School.
Press Release from Lima City Schools:The Lima City Schools announced Tuesday that it will build a Lima City Schools Veterans Wall of Honor at Lima Senior High School.
The district is now collecting names of Lima Senior, South and Central High School graduates who served active duty in the military. It has also kicked off its campaign to raise funds for the wall. District funds will not be used.
Superintendent Jill Ackerman said the district has already collected about 130 names, but knows there are many more men and women who served their country and deserve to be recognized by their alma mater.
“Our hope is that this wall will also remind our current students of the sacrifices made by so many graduates who came before them,” she said. “We know there are students sitting in classrooms inside Lima Senior and in buildings around our district who will one day have their names etched on the wall.”
Ackerman was joined Tuesday by the Allen County Veterans Service Commission, Lima City Schools Foundation and Johns Memorials, which will construct the black granite wall that will stand six and a half feet. It will include names of graduates, their branch of service and year of graduation.
Veterans and/or family members must complete a form to be included in the project. Family members are welcome to submit names of deceased alumni. A digital form can be accessed at www.limacityschools.org. Go to the “Community” tab and find “Veterans Wall of Honor.” The wall will be big enough to continue to add names well into the future.
Working with the Lima City Schools Foundation, the district launched a campaign to raise funds for the project. The goal is to initially raise $75,000. The district will seek larger corporate donations as well as donations of any sizes from other groups and individuals. Those donations exceeding $5,000 will be recognized on a plaque that will hang inside Lima Senior.
Checks should be made out to the Lima City Schools Foundation, with "veteran wall" written in the memo box. Donations can be sent to: Lima City Schools, C/O Beth Jokinen, 755 St. Johns Ave. Lima, OH, 45804.