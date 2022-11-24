Lima Community Thanksgiving grateful to be able to serve others

Lima, OH (WLIO) - While things haven't been the easiest the past couple of years, one local ministry is making sure that the Lima Community Thanksgiving is serving those who need a place to go on the holiday.
“It is a wonderful family spirit here at the Civic Center,” says Jonathan Burkey, Executive Director, Compassionate Ministries of Lima.
Compassionate Ministries of Lima took over the dinner in 2019, but then the pandemic hit the following year. So, they had to adapt while learning the ins and outs of putting on the community Thanksgiving dinner.
“So, this is really our first year really feeling like we know what we are doing,” states Burkey. “And we, kind of, have full capacity in the dining room. We got a quarter-mile line of cars. You know great volunteers, great support. There are a lot of people enjoying a Thanksgiving meal today.”
Thanks to sponsors, like Nutrien, Coke-Cola, Procter and Gamble, and Bob Evans, 2,500 people got a hot meal, and other items to take home. But it was the generosity of the 250 volunteers that wanted to give of themselves to make sure others have a great Thanksgiving.
“I think it is absolutely awesome, that they are able to provide a need for the community and to give back is amazing,” says Libby Cotterman, Lima Community Thanksgiving Volunteer. “You can tell by the people that come through, that they are very appreciative for it.”
“I think it’s incredible to see that you can do the little things and have an effect on other people, just by coming out and volunteering,” adds Kyla Fallis, Lima Community Thanksgiving Volunteer. “Everyone is very grateful for it, and it makes you feel incredible because that is because of you.”
“One of my favorite things about the meal, apart from all of the goods that we give away, and the meals that we give away is the fellowship and the joy that happens here in the Civic Center,” adds Brukey.
And that is something that the Lima community can be thankful for.
