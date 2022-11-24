Lima Community Thanksgiving grateful to be able to serve others

Lima, OH (WLIO) - While things haven't been the easiest the past couple of years, one local ministry is making sure that the Lima Community Thanksgiving is serving those who need a place to go on the holiday.

“It is a wonderful family spirit here at the Civic Center,” says Jonathan Burkey, Executive Director, Compassionate Ministries of Lima.

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.