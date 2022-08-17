Lima firefighters thanked for their heroics in downtown building fire

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a devastating fire that could have turned tragic if it wasn't for the quick actions of the Lima Fire Department. Wednesday, the Lima Fire Department recognized several of their own and a Lima business owner is saying thank you.

Good Food Restaurants owner John Heaphy thanked firefighters who were first on scene at a fire that engulfed a building that he was remodeling on Spring Street back on July 1st. The fast response and quick thinking of these men saved the lives of three construction workers who were trapped on the roof. The fire department was also able to save a portion of the structure that will be used for future development.

