Lima firefighters thanked for their heroics in downtown building fire

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a devastating fire that could have turned tragic if it wasn't for the quick actions of the Lima Fire Department. Wednesday, the Lima Fire Department recognized several of their own and a Lima business owner is saying thank you.
Good Food Restaurants owner John Heaphy thanked firefighters who were first on scene at a fire that engulfed a building that he was remodeling on Spring Street back on July 1st. The fast response and quick thinking of these men saved the lives of three construction workers who were trapped on the roof. The fire department was also able to save a portion of the structure that will be used for future development.
"The plan right now is that everybody is in agreement that the building can be rebuilt, the top floor, and we're looking at different designs to do that. So we're trying to take a bad situation, continue to do the vision that I had," stated John Heaphy, owner of Good Food Restaurants.
Lima fire officials say that the crew on engine one had the 75-foot ladder up within two minutes of the call which allowed them to get the workers off the roof. While actions like these are heroic, firefighters see it as another day at the office.
"Actually, the guys are very humble," said Deputy Chief Jack McDermitt, Lima Fire Department. "They almost get embarrassed because to them they are doing their job. That's what they do. They train for it every day."
Construction continues on both of Heaphy's buildings on Spring Street, with the plans pushed back up to five months due to the fire.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.