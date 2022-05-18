Lima FOP holds annual memorial service where a stone has been added for fallen Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis

It is a memorial that sits off of Robb Avenue dedicated to Lima and Allen County officers that have died in the line of duty and on Wednesday one more officer was added to that memorial.
There are now 11 stones commemorating the officers that have died in the line of duty in Lima and Allen County. A marker for Bluffton Officer Dominic Francis has been added to the memorial. Law enforcement, community leaders, family, and friends gathered for the 30th annual Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #21 memorial service.
It has been 48-years since an officer has died in the line of duty in Lima/Allen County when Patrolman William Brown was shot and killed while attempting to stop a gas station robbery. Francis was struck and killed on March 31st by a car fleeing police.
Darrell Ball, President of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #21 explains, “So adding his name on our memorial, while it’s a sad occasion, it’s also an honorable occasion because we are able to recognize the sacrifices he made. Not just in the line of duty death but during his life as a public servant and a servant to the Bluffton community.”
Bluffton Police Chief Ryan Burkholder commented, “The ceremony was beautiful. A lot of strong words were said. Not just about Dominic but about everyone that made an ultimate sacrifice in this area. And also addressing the whole United States.”
Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy was the keynote speaker emphasizing the number of officers that have been killed in the line of duty has grown in the past several years. She says that we all need to take the time to remember the sacrifices these officers gave and to support law enforcement and their families.
Justice Sharon Kennedy said, “I think it is vitally important that we show respect. Look at how many officers came today. To be able to share that, to shake their hands, to say thank you, to recognize that sacrifice that they are called to make. And they do it unburdened but with the knowledge that theirs is one of those few professions where life will hang in the balance at a moment’s notice.”
The Lima Exchange Club honoring Francis by presenting their Jack Sommerville Law Officer of the Year award posthumously to the Bluffton officer.
Stephanie Moos, Lima Exchange Club says, “It’s important for the community to recognize these men and women who sacrifice every day going to their job that they love. That they’ve made the commitment to their community and sacrifice that the family also takes on in this entire career. So we felt it appropriate to recognize Dominic this year in his ultimate sacrifice.”