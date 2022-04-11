Three men accused of officer death indicted in court

The three men alleged in the death of a Bluffton police officer have been indicted, according to court documents.
Emin Johnson, who is believed to be the driver of the car that hit Officer Dominic Francis, is facing a ten count indictment. Those charges include two counts of involuntary manslaughter, an aggravated vehicular homicide charge, receiving stolen property, and having a weapon under disability.
The two involuntary manslaughter charges give two different theories of what may have happened the night of March 31st - whether Johnson was failing to comply with another officer's order or receiving the stolen car when he allegedly struck Officer Francis.
Johnson is currently in the Hancock County Justice Center and could be appearing in court this week.
Zachary Love is also being held in the Hancock County Justice Center and was indicted with five counts.
He's being charged with receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, having a weapon under disability, and improper handling of firearms in a vehicle.
Dante Tate is currently at the Cuyahoga County Jail and is facing four counts, including complicity to receiving stolen property, improper handling of firearms in a vehicle, grand theft of a motor vehicle - that was the car that allegedly was used to flee Hancock County after Officer Francis was struck - and receiving stolen property.
