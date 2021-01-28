Lima High School DECA students bring home a record breaking number of awards from district competition

It was a recording breaking year for Lima Senior High students in the “DECA” program at regional competition.

Lima High School DECA students bring home a record breaking number of awards from district competition

Nearly 60 students were awarded for the quality of their presentations in a variety of marketing projects showcasing their skills and knowledge. All those receiving a third place and up will continue on to the Ohio DECA Career Development Conference. Instructors are beyond pleased with the student’s success.

Lima High School DECA students bring home a record breaking number of awards from district competition

Marketing teacher and DECA Advisor Chrissy Hood explains, “Can’t even put into words how excited we are. This has been such a tough year and so to have something come out like this for the student’s hard work really paid off and we have so much to celebrate.”

Lima hosted the District 3 competition on Wednesday in person following COVID guidelines.

Below are the District results. First through fourth place advance to state.

1st Place Winners

Haley Shafer - Principles of Business Administration

Dylon Rodgers - Principles of Finance

Honesty Brown - Principles of Marketing

Quintel Wilson - Food Marketing

Javier Brito-Diaz - Restaurant and Food Service

Ella Brayton & Alex Engberg - Buying & Merchandising Team

Isaiah Russell & Diante Griffin - Sports & Entertainment Team

Keegan Halliday, Madeline Emerick and Tillie Nelson - Integrated Marketing Campaign, Service

Jada McClendon & Cece Suarez - Innovation Plan - Jada McClendon & Cece Suarez

2nd Place Winners

Carlos Harmon - Principles of Finance

Alexis Burns - Principles of Hospitality

Alex Bennett - Automotive Services

Meghan Nuckles - Business Finance

Zaniya Smith - Hotel & Lodging

Gage Hipsher - Human Resources

Je'Niya Allen - Quick Serve Restaurant

Matrice Gaddy & Nick Sinthalaphone - Business Law Team

Cecil Benton & Jareon Mayo - Financial Services Team

Evie Williams & Els Nelson - Hospitality Team

Reece Waithe & Avion Simpson - Travel & Tourism

Jourdyn Rawlins - Start-Up Plan

Caden Burkland, Ashley McGue & Alyssa Rader - Integrated Marketing Campaign-Product

3rd Place Winners

Zoila Hale - Principles of Business Administration

Alyssa Warthem - Principles of Marketing

Brianna Battle - Apparel & Accessories

Mekhi Chandler - Automotive Services

Vivian Grant - Business Services

Kyle Figgins - Personal Financial Literacy

Isaah Moore - Sports & Entertainment

Mikel Walker & Dongal Calhoun - Entrepreneurship Team

Natashia & Latashia Glenn - Financial Services

LJ Lawson & Dom Peterson - Sports & Entertainment Team

Addie Delph - Hospitality Selling

Tatum Twining, Logan Davenport & Anna Engberg - Integrated Marketing Event 

4th Place Winners

Tommie Jefferson - Apparel & Accessories

Mariah Watkins - Business Services

Kenny Melton - Marketing Communications

Marcus Brown - Personal Financial Literacy

Nyla Denson - Retail Merchandising

Kiya Sigman & Alivea Buchanan - Marketing Management

Dakota Miller - Hospitality Selling

5th Place Winners 

Lynnae Wheeler - Principles of Hospitality

Alijah Kohler - Entrepreneurship Series

Khalil Luster - Marketing Communications

Amir Bryant - Sports & Entertainment Series

Alleah Julian & Mike Snow - Marketing Management

 

Tags