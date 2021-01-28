Lima High School DECA students bring home a record breaking number of awards from district competition

It was a recording breaking year for Lima Senior High students in the “DECA” program at regional competition.
Nearly 60 students were awarded for the quality of their presentations in a variety of marketing projects showcasing their skills and knowledge. All those receiving a third place and up will continue on to the Ohio DECA Career Development Conference. Instructors are beyond pleased with the student’s success.
Marketing teacher and DECA Advisor Chrissy Hood explains, “Can’t even put into words how excited we are. This has been such a tough year and so to have something come out like this for the student’s hard work really paid off and we have so much to celebrate.”
Lima hosted the District 3 competition on Wednesday in person following COVID guidelines.
Below are the District results. First through fourth place advance to state.
1st Place Winners
Haley Shafer - Principles of Business Administration
Dylon Rodgers - Principles of Finance
Honesty Brown - Principles of Marketing
Quintel Wilson - Food Marketing
Javier Brito-Diaz - Restaurant and Food Service
Ella Brayton & Alex Engberg - Buying & Merchandising Team
Isaiah Russell & Diante Griffin - Sports & Entertainment Team
Keegan Halliday, Madeline Emerick and Tillie Nelson - Integrated Marketing Campaign, Service
Jada McClendon & Cece Suarez - Innovation Plan - Jada McClendon & Cece Suarez
2nd Place Winners
Carlos Harmon - Principles of Finance
Alexis Burns - Principles of Hospitality
Alex Bennett - Automotive Services
Meghan Nuckles - Business Finance
Zaniya Smith - Hotel & Lodging
Gage Hipsher - Human Resources
Je'Niya Allen - Quick Serve Restaurant
Matrice Gaddy & Nick Sinthalaphone - Business Law Team
Cecil Benton & Jareon Mayo - Financial Services Team
Evie Williams & Els Nelson - Hospitality Team
Reece Waithe & Avion Simpson - Travel & Tourism
Jourdyn Rawlins - Start-Up Plan
Caden Burkland, Ashley McGue & Alyssa Rader - Integrated Marketing Campaign-Product
3rd Place Winners
Zoila Hale - Principles of Business Administration
Alyssa Warthem - Principles of Marketing
Brianna Battle - Apparel & Accessories
Mekhi Chandler - Automotive Services
Vivian Grant - Business Services
Kyle Figgins - Personal Financial Literacy
Isaah Moore - Sports & Entertainment
Mikel Walker & Dongal Calhoun - Entrepreneurship Team
Natashia & Latashia Glenn - Financial Services
LJ Lawson & Dom Peterson - Sports & Entertainment Team
Addie Delph - Hospitality Selling
Tatum Twining, Logan Davenport & Anna Engberg - Integrated Marketing Event
4th Place Winners
Tommie Jefferson - Apparel & Accessories
Mariah Watkins - Business Services
Kenny Melton - Marketing Communications
Marcus Brown - Personal Financial Literacy
Nyla Denson - Retail Merchandising
Kiya Sigman & Alivea Buchanan - Marketing Management
Dakota Miller - Hospitality Selling
5th Place Winners
Lynnae Wheeler - Principles of Hospitality
Alijah Kohler - Entrepreneurship Series
Khalil Luster - Marketing Communications
Amir Bryant - Sports & Entertainment Series
Alleah Julian & Mike Snow - Marketing Management