Lima man killed in motorcycle crash early Saturday afternoon

Media Release from Lima Police Department
On September 24, 2022 at approximately 12:25 PM the Lima Police Department was called to the 900 block of N Jamison (Jamison overpass) in reference to an injury accident. Upon arrival, officers learned that 21 year old Kyius L Simpson of Lima Ohio was operating a motorcycle northbound on Jamison Ave. Mr. Simpson lost control and struck the guardrail. Mr. Simpson was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Simpson was wearing a helmet at the time and speed is believed to be factor. The accident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Matt Boss 419-812-0061 or call Lima Police Department 419-227-4444.
