Lima man sentenced to six years in prison for 2021 shooting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man pleaded guilty to a 2021 shooting and got sentenced to six years in prison, but he still contends that he is not the person responsible.

39-year-old Leroy Foster was sentenced on a single charge of felonious assault, with a three-year gun specification. Foster accepted a plea deal if prosecutors agreed to drop a repeat violent offender specification that he was indicted on. Even though he claims he is innocent, Foster could have faced 21 years in prison if a jury found him guilty on everything, so he opted for the six-year plea deal.

