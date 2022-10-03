Lima man sentenced to six years in prison for 2021 shooting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man pleaded guilty to a 2021 shooting and got sentenced to six years in prison, but he still contends that he is not the person responsible.
39-year-old Leroy Foster was sentenced on a single charge of felonious assault, with a three-year gun specification. Foster accepted a plea deal if prosecutors agreed to drop a repeat violent offender specification that he was indicted on. Even though he claims he is innocent, Foster could have faced 21 years in prison if a jury found him guilty on everything, so he opted for the six-year plea deal.
According to court and police records, Foster was indicted for shooting Dedric Curtis in the leg back in June of 2021. Foster says he wasn't even in the area where the shooting took place and the victim's statements were questionable.
"He made two different statements on camera, on video recording, two different script statements, I don't think anybody took that into consideration that this could have been a lie," says Foster. "Everything was pointed out just to get me. That's how I feel."
Foster currently has a public defender but says he may hire his own lawyer and withdraw his guilty plea in the future.
