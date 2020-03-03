Lima Police Department names suspect in Saturday shooting

The Lima Police Department has a suspect in the shooting outside of Harry's Hideaway over the weekend.
Police say there is an arrest warrant out for 48-year-old Oliver Jackson Jr. on the charge of felonious assault. He allegedly shot 39-year-old Stephen Snyder in the leg. They say Jackson motioned for Snyder to meet him in the parking lot and shot him. During the shooting, cars outside the bar and the building itself was also hit by gunfire. Snyder left the scene before the police arrived, but eventually went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
If you know Jackson’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Lima Police at 419-227-4444 or Crimestoppers at 419-229-7867.
Media Release from LPD: The Lima Police Department is currently seeking the arrest of the below listed suspect as a result of our initial investigation from the shooting at Harry’s Hideaway on 2/29/20. There is an active warrant for felonious assault. Anyone with information to assist in locating the suspect is asked to contact the Lima Police Department Main phone line (419)227-4444, Crime Stoppers (419) 229-7867 or Detective Brian Snyder (419) 998-5588.