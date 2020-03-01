One man injured after shooting at Harry's Hideaway

The Lima Police Department are currently investigating a shooting outside of Harry's Hideaway Saturday night. LPD was dispatched to the bar right before 10:30.
According to LPD, the man motioned for 39-year-old Stephen Snyder to meet him in the parking lot. Once they were outside the man shot Snyder in the leg. He also shot at two cars and the outside of the bar.
Snyder left the scene before the police arrived, but eventually went to the hospital. His injuries were non-life threatening. the suspect also fled the scene and the police are currently on the lookout for him. If you know anything you are asked to call LPD at 419-227-4444.