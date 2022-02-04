It's the big dig out today! The snow stopped falling and the wind died down so that meant it was time to dig out of the 8 inches we received from the winter storm.
Residents had snowblowers and shovels in hand, digging out sidewalks and driveways, while the City of Lima had its plows out. Deputy public works director Warner Roach said he was pleased with the progress the crews made Thursday night into this morning. With drivers working all day. After second and third shift, he says they'll see how the roads are but expect main roads and side roads should be cleared. Roach said there was one surprise with the storm.
"It just wouldn't let up, I mean we'd plow streets and then have to get them cleared and have to turn right around and go plow them again, and so just constant stay on the main ones, the main arteries," said Warner Roach, deputy director of public works street division.
There was a positive to this storm, being able to accomplish several things at the same time. Roach says the storm was a chance to train the new drivers and this storm provided all kinds of situations.
"We'd have an experienced driver in the truck and then we'd have a trainee in the truck. The trainee are actually spending some time plowing. They won't get trained if we don't have snow this is a great opportunity with us, taking advantage of it," added Roach.
There are 150 miles of streets the city needs to plow.
