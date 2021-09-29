Lima residents hear from mayoral candidates one last time during debate Wednesday

The final debate between mayoral candidates Elizabeth Hardesty and Sharetta Smith was held in Lima on Wednesday.
Held at the St. Luke's Church, the Lima/Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership organized the final debate between both candidates.
A variety of topics were asked to both candidates, ranging from economic growth, COVID-19, as well as what their overall vision is to lead Lima into its next chapter.
Both Hardesty and Smith started by talking about growing Lima's economy.
"We need to attract jobs here that are good-paying jobs which normally means the larger companies," said Hardesty. "We need to be able to sit down at the table and understand to have a good business discussion on why they want to come to Lima."
"I will also provide support to small businesses knowing that small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, so I will not forget about them," said Smith. "I will make sure they have access to capital."
COVID-19 is still on the minds of many, and that includes voters in Lima as well. Both candidates took time to address what they would do if elected in office when it comes to the coronavirus.
"I will fight for the people of Lima to have their choice," said Hardesty. "I don't believe in government mandating and I don't think it's right. I know we're going to have a huge issue with healthcare, as far as we are already understaffed, and if they mandate that we are going to lose even more."
Smith commented, "I will make sure that the city is front and center in leading to make sure that we continue to do what we can that is necessary to keep us open and keep our economy open."
A common theme in the submitted questions focused on vision, in what vision do the candidates have for the city of Lima.
Hardesty stated, "We don't want to keep going in the same direction and my opponent has been a part of this administration. We need change, we need somebody new with fresh ideas and a new perspective of things to make our city change."
"I want Lima citizens to understand we are at a point where we need a mayor that has the experience to lead on day one," said Smith. "But we also need a mayor that is willing to fight for ordinary everyday people and that is Sharetta Smith."