Lima Salvation Army participates in national challenge to raise funds

A challenge aims to raise key funds before the end of the year.
The Salvation Army's National Commander, Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, has issued a challenge to all officers/pastors to raise money at a Walmart Kettle.
Representatives will need to raise money during a four-hour period, with the goal to raise more money than the commissioner does.
"It allows us as our major fundraiser of the year to continue helping people throughout 2021," said Deborah Stacey, Major at the Lima Salvation Army. "Most people think this is just a Christmas effort, it's not, it's much more than that."
The Salvation Army chapter that raises the most funds will get to invite Commissioner Hodder to the local area to participate in a fundraiser.