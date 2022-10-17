Local fire department reminding people of winter heating safety

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With temperatures running almost 20 degrees below normal some will be digging out alternative heat sources to stay warm.

Local fire department reminding people of winter heating safety

Space heaters are the go-to, and the National Fire Protection Association says they result in one-third of all winter house fires and 8 out of 10 heating fire deaths. Local fire departments say to keep the heating units at least three feet from any flammable objects. If you plan on purchasing a new space heater, ensure the product is UL listed which means it includes protective features to lower the risk of a fire if tipped over.

Local fire department reminding people of winter heating safety

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.