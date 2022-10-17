Local fire department reminding people of winter heating safety

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With temperatures running almost 20 degrees below normal some will be digging out alternative heat sources to stay warm.
Space heaters are the go-to, and the National Fire Protection Association says they result in one-third of all winter house fires and 8 out of 10 heating fire deaths. Local fire departments say to keep the heating units at least three feet from any flammable objects. If you plan on purchasing a new space heater, ensure the product is UL listed which means it includes protective features to lower the risk of a fire if tipped over.
"A lot of times we see that they cause issues when they are too close to their bedding or couches, chairs. Plug them directly into an outlet. Don't use extension cords with those. A lot of times, extension cords cause a short with the space heater and cause issues that way also," said Brian Helmig, battalion chief at the American Township Fire Department.
Homeowners are also reminded to check their carbon monoxide detectors as any furnace or appliance that burns fuel will produce the odorless gas as a byproduct. Just like smoke detectors, those batteries should be changed twice a year.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!